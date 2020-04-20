Social media sabbatical: Parineeti Chopra, Yami Gautam choose to stay from social media during self-isolation

bollywood

Apr 20, 2020

Social media fatigue is real and it is causing many celebrities to go for a digital detox. Actor Parineeti Chopra recently announced on her Instagram that she is taking a “much-needed detox.” In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Yami Gautam had said, “For anything that I’m doing, I’m not putting out a tutorial and I don’t any feel the need to do that…to each his own. Everyone has their way of behaving and being themselves, and have their own coping mechanisms.” Actor Kirti Kulhari went off Instagram for three days, and logged back on April 19.

Parineeti Chopra has taken a break from social media. ( Photo: Instagram/parineetichopra )

Actor Nimrat Kaur, says, “I don’t take on that kind of stress. I don’t want this to become a chore. I tune in when I have something to share and I plug out when I want to. I do it (log out) every now and then, so I don’t really need a break. I am very comfortable with zoning in and out.”

Actor Nimrat Kaur, says, “I don’t take on that kind of stress. I tune in when I have something to share and I plug out when I want to. “ ( Photo: Rid Burman )

As celebrities and people with voices start making a change, networking giants are also enabling a form of digital detox. Facebook recently launched a Quiet mode; Instagram lets you set a time limit for usage.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, says, “I wasn’t a regular user; my usage is limited to max one hour a day. I have started using it more during the lockdown. I made some content, sharing some life stories and experiences, which went viral. But there is no pressure.”

Posting interesting content and letting it spill over to overkill category is a fine balance. Actor Neha Dhupia, says, “I have never felt any expectation to put up a post everyday. If there is anything interesting that I like to share, then I do. As far as the fatigue is concerned, there are some things out there that are unnecessary. I have the option of unfollowing. Her husband, actor Angad Bedi, shares the sentiment. “Each to their own. There’s no denying that people can fall under the trap of needing to increase their followers, so they post content regularly. If somebody wants to take a break, then why not. It is important to strike a balance,” says Bedi.

With lockdown has come the added responsibility of managing household chores for many. Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, says, “There have been days when I have completely kept my phone away and then some days when I have been more active on social media, so it really depends. There has been a lot to do at home even during quarantine, so I haven’t had much of a chance to have too much idle time on my phone. I am not strategic about my social media and do what comes naturally. I always keep it real. During quarantine, it’s been nice to share things that I’m up to or what I have been doing to cope just cause there’s a sense of everyone being in this together no matter where you are and those following you relate to it.”

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar, says, “There have been days when I have completely kept my phone away and then some days when I have been more active on social media.”

So what has made these social media favourites hang up their boots, even if temporarily? “They are under a lot of pressure to update fans on how the lockdown is being handled by them. The expectations also soar with each post. It can get really exhausting because at the end of it, this is also a kind of an act. They might not be feeling as upbeat as they have to portray. It is important to take a break from all sorts of performances in order to do justice to how we are feeling,” says clinical psychologist Dr Pulkit Sharma.

Psychiatrist Dr Manish Jain, “Many celebrities have to now think of innovative ways to stay relevant since there are hardly any new movies coming out. This also creates pressure. Secondly, they are subjected to trolling. This makes it all the more important to break away from it.”

As is the case with any form of addiction, this also has its withdrawal symptoms. “The first step is to identify that you are addicted to social media. Anxiety, restlessness and mood swings are some of the withdrawal symptoms. Divide your time and stick to those boundaries. Pursue your hobbies, talk to people and do what you enjoy doing the most,” advises Dr Jain.

