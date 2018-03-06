Soha Ali Khan on her love for yoga: I can see how I’ve changed over the years

Ever wondered what’s the secret behind the fit and pretty mothers in the Pataudi clan? Be it Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Soha Ali Khan, it’s yoga that keeps them active and glowing. Soha swears by yoga for her physical fitness, even after delivering her daughter, Inaaya.

“Yoga is great for internal and external health. And I enjoy it. I started doing yoga about five years ago. It’s really the best form of exercise; it’s spiritual, mental, physical. I don’t know if it’s true [but] I can look in the mirror and see how I have changed over the years,” says 39-year-old Soha.

Who introduced her to yoga? None other than sister-in-law Kareena. “I started training with Kareena’s yoga instructor. So, I probably followed on from her. Except, how much she was enjoying it,” laughs the actor.

Sharmila Tagore with Kareena Kapoor Khan at an event in Mumbai. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)

Soha’s mom, Sharmila, too, enjoys it a lot. “She came to visit me in Mumbai, and did some classes with my teacher. She really enjoyed it and was saying, ‘I don’t know why I gave it up’. So, she started doing yoga again,” says Soha who practices with her mom’s instructor, when in Delhi.

Talking about the mother-daughter relationship, Soha — who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu — says there are times when she seeks inspiration from Sharmila to raise her five-month-old daughter. “There are certain things that I draw from my mother, like she always encouraged us to read books. I want Inaaya to also read books. But, I’ll have to figure out my own equation with her, too. I feel at some point your own instinct kicks in. And you have to know your child! The more time you spend with your child, the more you’ll understand their temperament, and know how to act according to that,” she signs off.

