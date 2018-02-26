Solva Sawan: Here’s a song from Sridevi’s first film in Bollywood at the age of 16

Though Sridevi debuted in Bollywood as a child artist in Julie (1975), but Solva Sawan (1979) introduced her as a female lead. The film was about a village girl who wants to become a teacher and falls in love with a doctor.

The film, directed by P Bharathiraja, featured Sridevi, Amol Palekar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in important roles.

Sridevi was only 16 then.

Here’s a song from the film in which you could see how she was destined to be the next dancing sensation. No wonder, films like Himmatwala and Tohfa established her as the most followed dancer in the industry during the ‘80s.

This song from Solva Sawan titled Pi Kahan is voiced by Vani Jairam and composed by Jaidev.

The film was a remake of Tamil film 16 Vayathinile which had Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth opposite her. While the original was an astounding success, the remake failed to leave any trace at the box office.

Sridevi died due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Saturday night in Dubai. She was there to attend her nephew and actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Her body is likely to be brought back to India today by evening. Her funeral will take place in Mumbai tomorrow.