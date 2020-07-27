e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sona Mohapatra on Zoya Akhtar’s take on nepotism: ‘Your privilege need not make you glib, condescending and smug’

Sona Mohapatra on Zoya Akhtar’s take on nepotism: ‘Your privilege need not make you glib, condescending and smug’

The conversations on nepotism in Bollywood is still raging with celebrities offering daily arguments and counter-arguments. Now Sona Mohapatra has reacted to Zoya Akhtar’s statement.

bollywood Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:33 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sona Mohapatra is not in agreement with Zoya Akhtar on nepotism and privileges.
Sona Mohapatra is not in agreement with Zoya Akhtar on nepotism and privileges.
         

Singer Sona Mohapatra has reacted to filmmaker Zoya Akhar’s take on the nepotism debate and she doesn’t agree with her. Taking to Twitter, Sona reposted a news piece about Zoya’s comment and wrote about being aware of one’s privilege.

“Your privilege need not be ur guilt but it need not make you so glib,condescending & smug.Of course u cannot ‘change’ ur parents.But what u can do is recognise the fortune,opportunities u were born into.Use ur privilege to bring fairness & balance?No. ‘Will not share MY cake’,” she wrote in her tweet.

 

Zoya, who is the daughter of lyricist Javed Akhtar, had said in an interview with India Today that she cannot change who she is born to. “It is not about inside-outsider, it is basically that people are angry about haves and have-nots in the country. This is playing out in the industry because this is a soft target. It’s not about making movies on getting a break, you want to be a star, you want to be invited to that party, and nobody can help you with that. And all I want to say is, no matter what anybody says I am not going to change my parents or my career, so now live with it,” she had said.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘I was the one who would say Sushant I’m struggling with this’

Further talking about nepotism in Bollywood, Zoya had said, “It took me 7 years to make a movie and I was born in the lap of the industry. The outsiders like Reema Kagti, Anurag Kashyap all made movies before me, so everybody’s journey is different. My privilege was that I had a house to live in, and Farhan was working so he paid the bills, but nobody did my film because of my last name. Yes, access is a huge deal, but it doesn’t get a film made, ask me about it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan speaker drops Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel MLAs
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
LIVE: Covid-19 tests now free of charge, says France’s Health Minister
LIVE: Covid-19 tests now free of charge, says France’s Health Minister
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh RajputMP Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In