Sonakshi Sinha dismisses accusations of fraud, threatens legal action

A case of fraud has been registered against Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. Four others have also been named in the police complaint alleging that the actor along with four others -- Malvika Punjabi, Dhumil Thakkar, Edgar Sakaria and Abhishek Sinha -- have defrauded the complainant of Rs 32 lakh.

In the police complaint, Pramod Sharma has said that an amount of Rs 32 lakh had been transferred to Sonakshi’s account for her presence at an event but she did not turn up.

A police official said that they have registered a case after a probe into the matter and the organiser was trying to unnecessarily exert pressure on them by acts like consuming poison. The official told IANS that the India Fashion and Beauty Award programme had been organised on September 30 last year.

Talent Full On Company was roped in for the event and after talking to the private secretary of Sonakshi, Rs 32 lakh was deposited in her account. At the last minute however, Sonakshi cancelled her appearance causing losses to the organisers.

Promod told Times of India in a report, “Sonakshi had also released a promotional video of the award show after accepting the payment. She had also signed an memorandum of understanding for the event. On the day of the event, seven return air tickets from Mumbai to Delhi were booked -- two in business class and five in economy class. They then called me up to change the timing of the event which I denied. The function timing was fixed at 4pm and the tickets for the event were sold out.”

Sonakshi’s team has issued the following statement: “Sonakshi was approached by the event organizers in Delhi to attend an event. However, despite repeated reminders, the organizer failed make the payments to Sonakshi before the event as contracted. The tickets to Delhi were not in order/as were agreed, the organiser also didn’t send return tickets for Sonakshi and her team, despite knowing that she had a shoot the next morning after the event. This put everyone in a tough spot. Several attempts were made to contact the organiser requesting hum to make the contracted payments and send the tickets, however they remained incommunicado and didn’t live up to their end of the bargain. Due to a lack of commitment by the organiser, Sonakshi and her team were left with no choice but to return home from Mumbai airport . Ever since that day, Sonakshi’s management agency has been trying to reach out to the organiser to find an amicable solution to the extent of offering an alternate date and tried to connect but to no avail. The organizer is now using the media to release false and manipulated facts. If the organiser doesn’t stop at this, Sonakshi and her team will be forced to take a legal course of action to set this straight. We request media to not let anyone use their platform without looking into the facts.”

