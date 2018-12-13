Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 13, 2018
Sonakshi Sinha gets a piece of junk on ordering Bose headphones and Twitter can’t stop coming up with jokes

Actor Sonakshi Sinha ordered Bose headphones on Amazon, but instead received what looks like a faucet spindle and shared a picture of the same on Twitter.

bollywood Updated: Dec 13, 2018 15:00 IST
Actor Sonakshi Sinha wrote about her e-shopping experience on Twitter, after receiving a piece of junk instead of headphones.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday took to Twitter to share a picture of a Bose earphones box and a nicely packed piece of what looks like an old pipe. The actor went on to say that she had ordered Bose headphones, but instead received this. She tried to resolve the issue with customer service but when that didn’t work, took to Twitter to post about.

She wrote, “Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn’t even want to help, that’s what makes it even worse (sic).” She added, “Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering (sic).”

Sonakshi’s followers on social media have come up with hilarious reactions about Amazon’s “impartiality”. One follower wrote, “This is reassuring that Amazon arnt only annoying af to normal public (sic).”

There are also tweets about how this incident is quite similar to the reaction that they had upon watching her recent films. A follower tweeted, “We had the same feeling when we watched #happybhaagjayegi2.” One of them even tweeted, “Shopping se darr nahi lagta sahab @amazonIN se lagta hai (A take on one of the most popular dialogues of Sonakshi from her debut movie Dabangg).”

Some of Sonakshi’s fans are even ready to buy what they are calling the ‘used faucet spindle’ from her and tweeting out to ask for discounts. Many have shared similar incidents that occurred while they shopped from Amazon and Flipkart.

See Twitter reactions here:

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and others. She will also be seen in Kalank produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:00 IST

