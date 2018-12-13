Sonakshi Sinha gets a piece of junk on ordering Bose headphones and Twitter can’t stop coming up with jokes

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Thursday took to Twitter to share a picture of a Bose earphones box and a nicely packed piece of what looks like an old pipe. The actor went on to say that she had ordered Bose headphones, but instead received this. She tried to resolve the issue with customer service but when that didn’t work, took to Twitter to post about.

She wrote, “Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn’t even want to help, that’s what makes it even worse (sic).” She added, “Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering (sic).”

Sonakshi’s followers on social media have come up with hilarious reactions about Amazon’s “impartiality”. One follower wrote, “This is reassuring that Amazon arnt only annoying af to normal public (sic).”

There are also tweets about how this incident is quite similar to the reaction that they had upon watching her recent films. A follower tweeted, “We had the same feeling when we watched #happybhaagjayegi2.” One of them even tweeted, “Shopping se darr nahi lagta sahab @amazonIN se lagta hai (A take on one of the most popular dialogues of Sonakshi from her debut movie Dabangg).”

Some of Sonakshi’s fans are even ready to buy what they are calling the ‘used faucet spindle’ from her and tweeting out to ask for discounts. Many have shared similar incidents that occurred while they shopped from Amazon and Flipkart.

See Twitter reactions here:

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Wonderfull..u hv shown the best example of no partially..u harras customer at the same level even being celebrity..excellent. — Ashish (@iHeartThoarb) December 12, 2018

It seems that @yadavakhilesh's order is accidentally delivered to you. 😂 pic.twitter.com/JUwdSCOdsJ — Bhrustrated (@AnupamUncl) December 12, 2018

Its nothing Just think about people who watched #thugsofhindustan 😂😂😂 that "looked legit,properly packed but only on posters" — Lonemueen10 (@lonemueen101) December 11, 2018

Oh shitt — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 11, 2018

They sent you a mini ‘shotgun’ lol — AJ (@Jiro_Baat) December 12, 2018

Shopping se darr nahi lagta sahab @amazonIN se lagta hai 😂😂😂 — ANISH GUPTA (@anishguptaSW) December 12, 2018

This is reassuring that Amazon arnt only annoying af to normal public — Rahul Nelapatla (@dancinfool) December 11, 2018

We had the same feeling when we watched #happybhaagjayegi2. — Saurabh Kumar (@saurabhkumar298) December 12, 2018

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and others. She will also be seen in Kalank produced by Karan Johar, also starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Madhuri Dixit.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 15:00 IST