Sonali Bendre’s birthday post for buddy Sussanne Khan shows her child-like spirit. See pic

Switch on the sunshine is not just a hashtag for Sonali Bendre, it is a life mantra. The actor -- undergoing treatment for cancer in New York -- shared a heartwarming birthday post for best friend Sussanne Khan. Along with a photo of her, Sussanne and Sussanne’s son, Sonali wrote, “As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy happy birthday @suzkr... here’s to celebrating many many more together! #GirlfriendsAreTheBest #SummerHolidays #Togetherness #FunWithKids.”

Sussanne and Sonali are best friends and Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife has visited her friend in New York as well. Sonali often shares their photos together.

On Thursday, Sonali also attended a music concert as part of United Nations Day 2018 celebration and shared photos from the event. “Nothing like music to heal and feed the soul Thank you @aaksarod, @amaanalibangash& @ayaanalibangash for a wonderful evening... Missed you @goldiebehl, you would have loved it! @refugeeorchestraproject #UNDay,” she wrote with a candid shot of hers. She can be seen with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Armaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash in the picture.

Sonali’s heartwarming posts give a window into her life as she battles high grade cancer. She was recently seen with Anupam Kher, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She is also forging new friendships as she shared in a post.

“Sometimes, in the most unlikely of circumstances, you meet the most amazing people... someone who meets you as a stranger but very quickly becomes a friend. One such person is #bokheehair, genius hairstylist and wigmaker... #SwitchOnTheSunshine ???” She had also shared a photo of her friend and wig-maker while she posed in one of her creations.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 10:22 IST