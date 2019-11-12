Sonali Bendre’s emotional post for Goldie Behl on wedding anniversary: ‘Before cancer, he’d never agree to road trips’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 15:02 IST

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared an emotional post on her 17th wedding anniversary with husband, producer Goldie Behl. She wrote about how the couple has evolved over the last year, when she went through cancer treatment, and how the experience has not just changed her, but Goldie as well.

“This day, last year... we were in New York at the hospital,” Sonali wrote in her post. “Since then, the Bendre-Behls have identified two time periods - B.C. (Before Cancer) and A.C. (After Cancer). Lately, my motto has been to move on & keep trying new things, and detoxing and rejuvenating is on top of the list. So on the occasion of our 17th wedding anniversary, I thought let’s take a break and go on a road trip to @atmantan. Before Cancer, Goldie would have never agreed to something like this but I love how he’s changed.”

The picture shows Sonali and Goldie posing with each other with the bright blue sky and the sea in the background. Sonali continued in her post, “He has put everything on standby and has been focusing so much on me... and now I’m turning the focus back on him. P.S. Happy Anniversary @goldiebehl, I love you more than you could imagine... thank you for being my pillar of strength in health & sickness... literally!”

Sonali also took to Instagram stories to post a couple of more pictures from the trip. While the first shows a cake, the second one shows a bottle of water with a gorgeous backdrop.

The post received a lot of love from the couple’s friends. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap, herself a cancer survivor, wrote in the comments section, “Awww you both are goal.” Bhavana Pandey, Chunky Pandey’s wife, wrote, “Happy Anniversary @iamsonalibendre @goldiebehl.” Abhishek Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan also left comments.

Also read: Sonali Bendre reveals her doctor said she had only 30% chances of survival

Sonali had spoken about her experience in an interview to Harper’s Bazaar. She’d said, “So when my PET [Positron Emission Tomography] scan showed up cancer had spread all over my abdomen, like fairy lights scattered all over, and when the doctor in New York said that there was about 30 per cent chance of it all going away, we were shattered.” However, the actor said she and her family never lost hope. “But the thought of death didn’t come to me. I thought this was going to be a long struggle, but I never thought I’d die.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more