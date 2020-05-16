Sonam Kapoor can’t get enough of husband Anand Ahuja’s clean-shaven look, gets a kiss from him: ‘So cute’

bollywood

Updated: May 16, 2020 17:04 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor is in love with her husband Anand Ahuja’s latest lockdown look. The businessman has opted for a clean-shaven look for the first time in a long time and Sonam can’t get enough of it.

Sonam shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing off Anand’s new look to her fans. In the video, Sonam has an arm around Anand, who can be seen feeling shy with all the attention. “See my husband with a shaved face,” she says in the video. Anand then teases her, pretending to take a bite out of her cheek. “So cute,” she calls him and he gives her a kiss.

Fans thought Anand looked even more handsome than before in his new look. “He shaved off like 5 years from his face. Looks so much younger,” wrote one. “He looks handsome in clean Shave,” wrote another.

Recently, Sonam posted a throwback picture from her trip to Paris with Anand. Dedicating the post to her husband, Sonam penned down an appreciatory caption for him. “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you,” she wrote in the caption.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Panday asks if she can borrow the top

The couple also celebrated their second wedding anniversary on May 8. She wrote an emotional note for her husband. “4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism,” she posted.

Sonam even thanked Anand for “being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years”. “They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more