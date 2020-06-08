e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai with sister Rhea, thanks her ‘incredible husband’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai with sister Rhea, thanks her ‘incredible husband’ Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai at her parents’ place, it seems. She posted a picture with sister Rhea even as she thanked her husband Anand Ahuja.

bollywood Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
HIndustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Kapoor posted a picture with sister Rhea.
Sonam Kapoor posted a picture with sister Rhea.
         

Looks like actor Sonam Kapoor is in Mumbai. On Monday, the actor posted a happy picture of herself with sister Rhea Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories and posting a make-up free picture with Rhea, she wrote: ‘Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband @anandahuja.’ In the picture, Rhea and she pose for a selfie. Her husband Anand shared the same picture, and also added another video clip which showed the two sisters together.

Sonam had returned to Delhi from London in March this year when the Coronavirus pandemic was rampaging across the world. Explaining why they decided to return, she told film critic Anupama Chopra that ageing parents, on either side, was the reason. She said, “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly.”

Hindustantimes

Since then, she had been staying at her in-laws’ place in Central Delhi. She had given a peek into their lavish home as well. Sharing a picture of their four-poster bed, she wrote: “Snapshots during quarantine for @hypebeast.”

Sonam had also shared pictures of their living room, study, kitchen and the sprawling lawn where Anand could be seen exercising. “Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone,” she had written.

Through her stay in Delhi, she had, every once in a while, given a look at her home. In one, she had shown the kitchen area as she prepared a meal for the family. Sharing the picture, she had written: “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.”

At another time, she had shown her massive bed and written: “Reading non stop...”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Live: Manipur’s Covid-19 tally reaches 209, 37 new cases reported
Live: Manipur’s Covid-19 tally reaches 209, 37 new cases reported
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites: Report
New planes to fly PM Modi, President to have self-protection suites: Report
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
Only poor and middle-class will continue to pay, Chidambaram’s take on fuel price hike
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week
Once a Covid-19 hotspot, Mumbai’s Dharavi reports no deaths in last week
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In