Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai with sister Rhea, thanks her ‘incredible husband’ Anand Ahuja

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 16:06 IST

Looks like actor Sonam Kapoor is in Mumbai. On Monday, the actor posted a happy picture of herself with sister Rhea Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram stories and posting a make-up free picture with Rhea, she wrote: ‘Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband @anandahuja.’ In the picture, Rhea and she pose for a selfie. Her husband Anand shared the same picture, and also added another video clip which showed the two sisters together.

Sonam had returned to Delhi from London in March this year when the Coronavirus pandemic was rampaging across the world. Explaining why they decided to return, she told film critic Anupama Chopra that ageing parents, on either side, was the reason. She said, “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly.”

Since then, she had been staying at her in-laws’ place in Central Delhi. She had given a peek into their lavish home as well. Sharing a picture of their four-poster bed, she wrote: “Snapshots during quarantine for @hypebeast.”

Sonam had also shared pictures of their living room, study, kitchen and the sprawling lawn where Anand could be seen exercising. “Snapshots of Quarantine; @vegnonveg for @hypebeast .. #StayHomeSnaps #ShotOniPhone,” she had written.

Through her stay in Delhi, she had, every once in a while, given a look at her home. In one, she had shown the kitchen area as she prepared a meal for the family. Sharing the picture, she had written: “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.”

At another time, she had shown her massive bed and written: “Reading non stop...”

