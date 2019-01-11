Sonam Kapoor, Rhea say they ‘got it from mom’ Sunita as family makes a stylish statement in latest pics

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor may be dividing her time between Mumbai and London after her marriage to Anand Ahuja but her work life and time for family are sacrosanct. The actor, who will be seen with dad Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is in Goa to attend a wedding.

She recently joined mother Sunita Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor for an all-white picture in Rohit Bal couture. The actor captioned the picture from the photo shoot with the caption, “We got it from our mom!” While Sonam radiates elegance in the white anarkali paired with an elaborate matha-patti, mother Sunita is in a suit and Rhea in a fusion lehenga.

She also shared solo snaps of her look while twirling in the beautiful costume.

The actor also visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as part of her film promotions. Her co-stars Anil, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and director Shelly Chopra Dhar also accompanied her on the show. She also shared a small video of her fun time with Anil during the promotions.

Sonam’s photos from the wedding in Goa have been scorching the internet.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 11:44 IST