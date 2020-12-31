Sonam Kapoor says goodbye to the decade with reflective post, kisses from Anand Ahuja: ‘I met my soulmate and got married to him’

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 19:30 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor has bid an emotional and grateful goodbye to the decade gone by with an Instagram post. Sonam shared a loved up video with husband Anand Ahuja and captioned it with a note about what she learnt and gained in the last 10 years.

“This past decade has been the most brilliant. I’ve acted in some incredible movies where I’ve met some amazing people who’ve become lifelong friends. I’ve made three films with @rheakapoor and realised that sisters make the best partners and can break glass Ceilings together with our films and sartorial choices And taken our passion for fashion and started @wearerheson,” she said. Sonam got a National Award for her work in Neerja, made films such as Pad Man, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and many others. She worked with her sister Rhea Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding, Khoobsurat and Aisha.

Also talking about marrying Anand in 2018, Sonam wrote, “I met my soulmate @anandahuja and got married to him and built a home together.” In the video, Anand and Sonam are seen kissing each other in the cold and sunny Italy.

“But most of all this decade has taught me that life has many paths and the only path that one should take is the one paved with the right intentions. Thank you to my family and friends, thank you to films and fashion. You make me whole. May love lead your way,” she wrote.

Sonam, Anand and Rhea are all in Rome these days, visiting the Colosseum and clicking pictures of the streets of Italy. Rhea’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Bhoolani has also joined them on the holiday.

On Christmas, Sonam shared a bunch of pictures from her Christmas lunch party. The 34-year-old actor hopped on to Instagram to share a handful of pictures from the celebrations with a caption wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. “Merry Christmas! All my love and all my wishes! Let’s celebrate each other, let’s celebrate all faiths and let’s celebrate compassion, kindness and humanity but most of all let’s celebrate rebirth of a nations conscience,” the caption read.

