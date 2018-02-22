Sonam Kapoor shares Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala’s grand wedding entry pic. See here

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has posted a stunning picture from her cousin and actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding that took place on Tuesday. The photo shows Mohit and his bride Antara Motiwala making a grand entry to the venue.

Sonam Kapoor has written a long caption with the photo. She writes, “When your brother gets married to your oldest friend! Antu you were always family and now it’s legal! I love you guys! Bhaiya you are the kindest and sweetest person in our big Punjabi family and you deserve all the happiness the universe can provide! Have the best life #antumoh and I’m so excited for this new journey to begin for both of you!”

The starry wedding took place in UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah resort near Dubai. Mohit is the elder son of Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor’s sister Reena.

Sonam wasn’t the only star present at the event. While the young generation of the Kapoor family -- Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor -- arrived at the venue over the weekend and had attended the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. Boney kapoor and Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor also attended the wedding. Their friends Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor and Sweta Nanda were also a part of the festivities.

While the bride, Antara, chose a heavy lehenga in a pastel shade for her big day, Mohit wore an ivory sherwani.

Here are some of the images from the wedding...

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:30pm PST

Antara Marwah❤️❤️😘😘 A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 20, 2018 at 11:05am PST

Mohit debuted in Bollywood as an actor with 2014 film Fugly. Recently, he was seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Raagdesh.

Here are some more pictures from the grand event: