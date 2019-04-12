Sonam Kapoor walks hand in hand with husband Anand Ahuja in this cute video. Watch

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who is often spotted with husband and businessman Anand Ahuja, was once again seen flaunting their love when the duo arrived at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night. Sonam and Anand were seen holding hands as they headed outside the airport.

A video shows Sonam and Anand holding hands. While Anand is seen in his usual all-black outfit, Sonam is seen in a white trousers and top set.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8 last year in Mumbai and it was a grand and star-studded affair. Ever since the wedding, Sonam often shares pictures from their numerous outings together:

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which she essayed the role of a homosexual woman who falls in love. In her previous film, Veere Di Wedding, she worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan on a film that narrated the story of four female characters in urban India, each struggling to come to terms with problems in their respective lives.

Sonam is currently working on for her next film, The Zoya Factor, based on Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name. The film will release on June 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 18:15 IST