Soni Razdan believes the institution of marriage is crumbling because women are more independent now

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:50 IST

Soni Razdan feels that the institution of marriage is crumbling with women becoming more economically independent. Soni, who will be seen in a cameo role in Hotstar Specials' Out of Love, also opened up about infidelity, saying she looks at the subject very objectively.

"Out of Love is a show that looks at the subject of infidelity and how that affects the bonds between people. Today, with women becoming more economically independent, the institution of marriage seems to be crumbling. I am not advocating infidelity, just looking at it very objectively," Soni said.

"There is nothing great about cheating on someone but it seems to be happening all the time so perhaps it's the institution of marriage itself that's not working. While marriage served a purpose 100 years ago; that purpose may not be the same now. Women are not so easily taken for granted today. Having said that, there is no reason for people to not get married. Everything is workable if there is a sense of equilibrium in whatever it is that you choose to do," she added.

Soni will be sharing screen space with the protagonist of the show Rasika Dugal, along with Purab Kohli and Harsh Chhaya. A five-part drama series, Out of Love is a portrait of a marriage that is poisoned by infidelity, lies and heartbreak. Soni will be seen essaying the role of Purab's mother in the series.

Produced by BBC Studios, Out of Love will stream on Hotstar VIP from November 22. It is co-directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan.

