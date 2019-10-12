Alia Bhatt misses mother Soni Razdan, finds her handwritten note by bedside. See pic

bollywood

Alia Bhatt has shared a picture of an old note written by her mother Soni Razdan. She posted it on Instagram with the caption, “One of those days where I miss my mother terribly and find this by my bedside! #mothersjustknow.”

The note read, “Darling Alia, this is for you to keep by your bedside to read every now and then and get reminded of how much I love you...Love mama.”

The post got more than 346,000 likes within two hours including one from actor Deepika Padukone. Many fans and celebrities also reacted to the post. Actor Dia Mirza dropped a heart emoji while stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented “Awwweee!” A fan wrote, “How sweet.” Another called it, “Memories forever.”

A few weeks ago actor Shabana Azmi had shared a monochrome throwback picture from the sets of her film Mandi also starring Soni and Smita Patil. She had pointed out how Alia looks exactly like her mom. “Alia Bhatt looks exactly like her mother Soni Razdan. Here is proof. Still from Mandi,” she wrote.

Soni had also shared an old picture of herself and all that fans could talk about was her uncanny similarity to Alia. The mother-daughter duo worked together in the 2017 film Raazi. Soni had once shared a still of the ‘bidaai’ scene from the film on Instagram and had written, “This song had us all crying while we were shooting it. We didn’t need no glycerine. Mother daughter, bidai, dont go, Raazi.”

Alia is currently working on her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and is gearing up to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht. She has already wrapped up the shooting of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which she stars opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film is expected to release next year. She also has SS Rajamouli’s Telugu film RRR in her kitty.

