Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety crosses Rs 100 crore mark, second film after Padmaavat to enter the club in 2018

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, whose latest film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety hit theatres on February 23, has all the reasons to party hard - the film has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore in the fourth week of its release. With this feat, it has outrun films such as Akshay Kumar’s Padman to become the second biggest hit of the year till now, after Padmaavat. The movie has emerged as a surprise hit at the box office, especially given its estimated budget is as low as Rs 30 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures and wrote, “Truly UNSTOPPABLE... 💯 cr and counting... #SonuKeTituKiSweety marches into ₹ 100 cr Club... SECOND FILM to cross ₹ 100 cr mark in 2018, after #Padmaavat... [Week 4] Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.11 cr, Sun 2.32 cr, Mon 76 lakhs. Total: ₹ 100.10 cr. India biz... #SKTKS.”

Starring Sunny Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was also the fourth highest weekend opener for the year 2018. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat (Rs 114 crore) is the top weekend opener, Ajay Devgn’s Raid became the second on the list with Rs 41 crore as the collection.

Directed by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnaam fame, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety opened to mixed reviews and was mainly slammed for a sexist approach. The film’s collections, however, grew on word-of-mouth and it has been able to become the first sleeper hit of the year.

