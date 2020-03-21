Sonu Nigam stays in Dubai in self-isolation with family, to conduct an online concert on janta curfew

bollywood

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 14:04 IST

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam is currently in Dubai and will have to remain in the Gulf country for a while. He is currently self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai.

He told Mid Day in an interview, “When my Mumbai concert got postponed, I decided to join my family in Dubai till March 17. However, now, I will have to wait till things are normal [to return]. I don’t want to be stuck in quarantine, and burden the already burdened authorities.”

He added, “I would have loved to be with my father and sister [in India]. But at this time, I could be potentially dangerous to them due to my exposure in Dubai and Mumbai airports bit forgetting the aircraft itself. If I travel back, I will only be exposing myself further at the airports. Imagine the [risks in the] aircraft itself [where you are surrounded by so many people].”

He also told the tabloid that the family is avoiding outdoors. “We are generally indoors. Nevaan’s (Sonu’s son) is studying in Dubai and his school is closed so we have ample time to do things indoors. Basically avoiding outdoors unless it’s super necessary. Cleanliness and disconnect socially is being exercised by us too.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor practices ‘virtual yoga’, Alia Bhatt-Shaheen Bhatt shower love. Watch

Sonu has also decided to perform online for his fans during janta curfew on Sunday. Sharing his thought behind the online concert on Instagram, he said, “Music can bring a smile on one’s face in such testing times. Thought of doing a digital show in support of all the people who have bravely stood against this pandemic and have been home-bound because every Life Is Valuable on Earth. #sonugoeslive.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more