Sonu Sood cracks up at meme about how he is always ready to help anyone who wants to go home

Updated: May 22, 2020 17:37 IST

Actor Sonu Sood has become a beacon of hope for many hoping to go back to their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. He has arranged multiple buses for migrant workers trapped in Mumbai to take them back to their homestates and villages.

For his noble deeds, Sonu has been raking in widespread praise and applause. But on Thursday, there was one tweet that cracked him up. A Twitter user had shared a meme about how Sonu is forever ready to assist anyone wanting to go back home. The meme shows an image of Alia Bhatt from her film Raazi when she breaks down crying, begging to go back to her home. “Mujhe ghar jaana hai (I want to go home),” she says in the scene. The second image is Sonu’s face superimposed on Pankaj Tripathi’s from a scene in Mirzapur. “Hum karte hain prabandh, aap chinta mat kijiye (We will make the arrangements, don’t worry),” he says.

Seeing the tweet, Sonu could not control his laughter. He reposted it with a bunch of laughing out loud emojis.

Sonu’s fans also laughed with him and praised him for all he has been doing. “He is such a nice person neee,” wrote one. “You are doing a tremendous job , you was never my favorite but I always liked your work but this time you really made me your fan sir,” wrote another. “Sir, they find you as the last resort. So please do your best. We admire you,” read another tweet.

The Bollywood actor’s social media timeline is being flooded with requests from people stuck in various corners of the country urging him to send them home and reunite them with their families.

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood recently told IANS in an interview: “You won’t believe my number rings 24x7. I keep getting calls and messages also for PPE kits, ration etc.” The actor also mentioned during the interview that he cannot sleep peacefully until every migrant worker reaches home. “I will leave no stone unturned day and night to be with them and make sure that every migrant reaches their destination. To the best of my abilities I will make sure it happens,” he further said.

