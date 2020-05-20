e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vikas Khanna names a dish Moga to thank Sonu Sood for his charity work, actor says ‘my home town will be proud today’

Vikas Khanna names a dish Moga to thank Sonu Sood for his charity work, actor says ‘my home town will be proud today’

Chef Vikas Khanna is impressed with the dedication, hard work and empathy that actor Sonu Sood has shown in the past few months amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

bollywood Updated: May 20, 2020 13:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sonu Sood is happy that Vikas Khanna has named a dish after his home town, Moga.
Sonu Sood is happy that Vikas Khanna has named a dish after his home town, Moga.
         

Actor Sonu Sood has been out there, helping migrants and those less privileged. He has arranged food for daily wage workers and is also helping them reach their villages amid the ongoing lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna is the latest one to be impressed with Sonu’s dedication and he has now named a dish after the actor’s native village, Moga.

Sharing a picture of the dish, Vikas tweeted late Tuesday, “Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can’t cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish Im going to name “MOGA” after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero.”

 

 

An overwhelmed Sonu was quick to respond humbly and wrote, “Bhaiiiiii. Now this is SOMETHING, the most special thing I heard today. Love u man for all the great work ur doing . U inspire n yes... can’t wait to taste “MOGA” made by THE WORLD’s BEST CHEF Trophy my home town MOGA will be proud today.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana takes online belly dance classes, instructor shares then and now pics

Sonu has been feeding more than 45,000 people every day in Andheri, Juhu, Jogeshwari and Bandra. “Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I’ve started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which is named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible,” he had said.

The actor has been arranging buses and tickets for migrants who want to go back to their native villages. Several fans have been thanking him online for the same. He has even been lending a helping hand to all those reaching out on Twitter and responding to their calls with arrangements of tickets and/or buses for their way back home.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In