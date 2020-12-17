Sonu Sood declared hottest vegetarian of the year by PETA India, shares a glimpse of his trophy

bollywood

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:34 IST

Sonu Sood continues to win hearts, one good deed at a time. The actor has now added another feather to his cap by being named the hottest vegetarian celebrity of the year by PETA India.

The actor shared the picture of a glass trophy on Twitter along with a “Thank you” for the organisation that encourages vegetarianism and opposes discourages killing or mistreatment of animals of any kind.

Sonu has been in the news ever since he kick-started the mission of helping migrants reach their homes during lockdown.

He recently announced a new initiative under which he would be providing e-rickshaws to the underprivileged who lost their source of livelihood during the coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actor said his initiative, titled ‘khud kamaao ghar chalaao’, is aimed at generating employment opportunities to make people “self-reliant”. The actor said in a statement, “I believe providing job opportunities is more important than distributing supplies. I’m sure that this initiative will help them stand on their feet yet again by making them self-reliant and self-sufficient.”

The actor had earlier launched the Pravasi Rojgar app, which aims to connect those who lost their jobs in the pandemic to companies and offers specific programmes to help improve their skills.

Sonu has also been named the number one South Asian celebrity in the world for his philanthropic efforts during the course of the Covid-19 pandemic this year, in a first-of-its-kind ranking released in London on Wednesday. The 47-year-old actor beat off tough global competition to top the ‘50 Asian Celebrities in The World’ list, which is published by UK-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye. It celebrates artists who made a positive impact with their actions or were inspiring in their own unique way and involved public input, with several social media posts collated for nominations.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more