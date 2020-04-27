e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood pens a poem Bharat Ek Saath, says ‘Wanted to send across a message of Indians uniting to support Covid-19 warriors’

Sonu Sood pens a poem Bharat Ek Saath, says ‘Wanted to send across a message of Indians uniting to support Covid-19 warriors’

Actor Sonu Sood talks about the reason why he has penned a poem and what he’s upto during the lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:21 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Sonu Sood ha penned a thoughftul poem for the present times.
Actor Sonu Sood ha penned a thoughftul poem for the present times.(Photo: Instagram/sonu_sood)
         

Actor Sonu Sood has been all for extending help to the frontline warriors in the Covid-19 pandemic. He not just offered his Mumbai hotel to the medical professionals to stay in, but has also been doing relief work to provide food to those facing a shortage. And now, he has penned a poem titled titled Bharat Ek Saath, dedicated to the Covid-19 warriors.

Telling us what prompted him to do it, Sood says, “My mother was from a literature background, and used to write beautiful poems. I still have a lot of letters she wrote to me and they are very inspiring. She always felt I have a knack of writing, because whenever she used to say some lines to me as poetry, I would reply to her in the same form.” 

He further reveals that he has also written some dialogues for some of his films, and still does that. “When I was going through the whole process of providing doctors and nurses with the hotel and food, I realised we are doing so little in these times. So these thoughts came into my mind, and I penned it down to send the message across,” he says about his poem.

It took the 46-year-old 30 minutes to complete the poem, and two and a half days to put together a video in which he recites it. Sharing the story behind the title, he says, “I feel whenever we Indians have seen tough times, we have all come together to fight those battles. ‘Bharat’ is a very strong word. Jab Bharat ek saath hota hai, nothing can stop us from reaching our goal. Everyone is staying at home and doing their bit. I’m sure the whole of India will come together and set an example for the world,” he says. 

While shoots of three of his films, including Prithviraj, got stopped due to the lockdown, Sood says he is passing time by “writing and watching films”. He’s also in touch with his directors.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.

top news
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
‘People with Covid-19 shouldn’t be seen as criminals’: PM Modi tells chief ministers
‘People with Covid-19 shouldn’t be seen as criminals’: PM Modi tells chief ministers
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Over 10,000 vehicles impounded in a day for lockdown violation in Gujarat
Over 10,000 vehicles impounded in a day for lockdown violation in Gujarat
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Bored? Here are the top Netflix hacks that you need to try out
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news