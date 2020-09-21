e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood says he was removed from many of his film posters when he started his career

Sonu Sood says he was removed from many of his film posters when he started his career

Sonu Sood said that he did not even make it to the posters of many of his films when he started his career. He said that the powerful will always try to suppress the lesser powerful, and this was not just the case in Bollywood but every profession.

bollywood Updated: Sep 21, 2020 14:26 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood has been in the film industry for more than two decades now.
         

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the nepotism debate has gained a fresh momentum, with allegations that outsiders are given the short shrift in Bollywood. Sonu Sood, who entered the film industry with no connections, said that he was removed from the posters of many of his films in the initial days of his career.

Sonu said that the powerful will always try to suppress the lesser powerful, and that it was not limited to Bollywood alone. He said that there are two ways to deal with such a situation - either complain about it or work hard to change your fortunes.

In an interview with Zee News Hindi, Sonu said, “I don’t belong to a film family. When I entered the industry, there were a lot of films where I felt like I should have been there on the posters, but I was removed. There are two ways to go about this. Either I can complain about not being on the poster, my role being cut short or I work hard to become worthy enough that people say that he deserves to be on the poster and have a substantial role.”

“Whoever has power will always use it. This is the case in Bollywood, corporate world or a clothes shop. Anyone with power will always try to suppress the one below him. You need to have the power to overcome this,” he added.

According to Sonu, one or two people can never paint a picture of the entire industry or reveal its character. He feels that if there are people doing anything wrong, they are individuals and it is not reflective of the entire industry.

Recently, on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, Sonu revealed that after several unsuccessful auditions, he bagged his first film by simply removing his T-shirt. He said that he tried to learn Tamil but when he reached the studio in Chennai, he was simply asked to take off his T-shirt and show his body. The director and producer took one look and confirmed him for the film.

