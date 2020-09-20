e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue: ‘Felt as if Bhai came alive’

Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue: ‘Felt as if Bhai came alive’

Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video of the wax statue of her brother, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, that was recently unveiled in West Bengal. Shweta wrote that watching the video made her feel as if her brother had come alive.

bollywood Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
The wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput in West Bengal.
The wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput in West Bengal.
         

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a video of the wax statue of the late actor that was unveiled recently in West Bengal. An emotional Shweta commented that watching the video made her feel like her brother “came alive”.

Sharing the video, Shweta wrote on Instagram, “Felt as if Bhai came alive! Thank You.” The statue will be kept in the wax artist’s museum. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. His death is currently being probed into by three agencies - the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

 

Shweta recently announced that she has decided to take 10 days off social media. Sharing a picture with Sushant, she had written, “How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain. “

Also read: Mahie Gill on Anurag Kashyap: ‘I am sure he can never ever speak like this about any of his actors’

Sushanto Roy (64), a wax artist from West Bengal, chiselled the statue in one-and-a-half month at his studio. “I sculpt the statues of personalities with whom I feel emotionally attached in some way or the other. Whose life and works inspire me. Be it Amitabh Bachchan, Jyoti Basu, Pranab Mukherjee or Maradona. The wax statue of Sushant was also made for the same reason, though I regret that I will never be able to show it to the actor, whose struggle in acting career should be an inspiration to all aspiring actors,” he told PTI.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India’s nominal GDP to grow 19 per cent in 2022: Finance ministry
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
India provides soft loan of $250 mn to the Maldives
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
DC vs KXIP Live score: Battle of the equals promises a nail-biter
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
After ruckus in Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu to take a call on unruly behaviour of MPs
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan army is a ‘state above the state’
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where
Farm bills passed in Parliament: Which party stands where
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, MI vs CSK LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In