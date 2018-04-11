SOTY 2 has two star-kids and Twitter brings out the nepotism debate

Producer Karan Johar is set to launch two new faces in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, the second installment of his own 2012 directorial, Student Of The Year.

It was known that Tiger Shroff is going to play the lead in the film, but the names of two female leads weren’t disclosed until Wednesday. In fact, the film’s director, Punit Malhotra, had started shooting without finalising the heroines.

One of them is Ananya Pandey, who is actor Chunky Pandey’s daughter and a known name in India’s fashion circuit.

The other actor is Tara Sutaria, who has been a part of a few sitcoms including The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, which was broadcast on Disney India. The show was a Hindi adaptation of the show Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

However, it was a different thing that caught Twitter’s attention. It was nepotism. While Tiger Shroff is an industry insider, Ananya is also not new to Bollywood.

It was obvious for Twitter to point it out.

One user said, “Please correct the title as nepotism of the year 2.”

Another user said, “You Promote Nepotism actually. There are lots of talented actors in Bollywood . Sorry Mr. Johar but your surname doesn’t suit your work.”

Here are some more responses:

Kabhi koi outsider ko vi chance deaa Karo kjo... — @Manuraj18293735 (@Manuraj18293731) April 11, 2018

King of Nepotism .. u can never be better than Yashraj they hv d strength conviction to launch normal people into mainstream cinema unlike u who is only for starkids — Mams (@mamaasahu) April 11, 2018

नौटंकी का stage is ready....bring it on...चाबुक की आवाज़ "sattaaak"....circus types...ek ek karke jaanwar aa rahe hai.... — ajaybrahmasingh (@ajaybrahmasingh) April 11, 2018