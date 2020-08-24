SP Balasubrahmanyam is stable, on ventilator and ECMO support, informs hospital

bollywood

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in ICU, the hospital said Monday evening. In a health update, the hospital informed that his current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by the multidisciplinary clinical team at MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

The noted singer was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. During the day, reports of him testing negative for the virus had surfaced online. However, hours later, his son SP Charan turned down the reports and requested everyone to not believe rumours on his father’s Covid-19 status.

Charan shared a video on Facebook after a statement in his name was circulated in the media. “I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning,” he said.

“Regardless of whether it is Covid negative or positive, the (health) status is still the same,” he added. He also said that his father continues to be on life support, but his vital parameters are stabilizing.

Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including actor Rajinikanth and singer Lata Mangeshkar wished him a speedy recovery. A special prayer -- ‘Usha Puja’ -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple earlier on Saturday for his speedy recovery.

On August 5, the veteran singer confirmed testing positive for Covid-19 with ‘mild’ symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer detailed about having a little “discomfort” for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

