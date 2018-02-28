Sridevi, a lady who inspired the 14-year-old me: Sushmita Sen’s heartfelt tribute to late actor

Sridevi, probably the first female superstar of Hindi cinema, died in Dubai on Saturday night. She was 54 and was there to attend her nephew’s marriage.

On Wednesday, she was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai.

She inspired generations, especially the girls who wanted to make it big in the world of acting. Former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen was one of them.

Sridevi’s death has left a void in the lives of many including her. She has written a heartfelt post on Instagram. Sen writes, “Paid my respects & said my goodbyes to a lady who inspired in the 14yr old me...the love of #cinema #music #dance & the colour #white #Chandni. My friend #Ruchi is right, I always idolised her onscreen persona...but today at the prayer meet, I witnessed the #strength of Ma’am #Sridevi in the way she’s raised both her daughters, they showed immense courage, way beyond their years, as they silently & gracefully acknowledged everyone despite their own unimaginable grief.”

She further writes, “Rest in peace Ma’am knowing you excelled in all aspects of life...I celebrate you, always will! Dugga Dugga.”

Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career that began at age four and culminated in her becoming one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars.

Like Sridevi, Sushmita also has two daughters. She has raised her adopted kids as single parent.