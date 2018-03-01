Sridevi death: Anil Kapoor thanks Mumbai police for being supportive

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who was also the brother-in-law of late Sridevi, has put out a social media post thanking family, friends and Mumbai Police for being supportive in their tough times.

His statement reads, “As we mourn, we are deeply thankful to our friends and well-wishers who have formed a protective circle around us so that we can grieve in piece.”

It further reads, “I would specially like to thank the Mumbai Police for being by our side through it all and making sure we got the space and privacy that we needed, to do what was necessary. Thank you all for your prayers and understanding.”

Maharashtra government accorded full state honours for the funeral of Sridevi -- who was conferred a Padma Shri in 2013, which included draping her body in the Tricolour and elaborate arrangements by the Mumbai Police.

Her grieving family members including husband Boney Kapoor, her step-son Arjun and brothers-in-law Anil and Sanjay were among those who travelled in the truck with the body.

In terms of sheer numbers, Sridevi’s funeral is estimated to have attracted the highest number of mourners, ranking on par with the previous biggest funeral processions of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi (July 1980: around a million mourners), and India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna (July 2012: a little less than a million mourners).