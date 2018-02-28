Sridevi funeral: Did Shobhaa De take a dig at late actor?

Author Shobhaa De, who remains in news for her controversial behaviour on social media, has once again put out a strange tweet. On Wednesday, she wrote, “Irony of ironies. A Diva’s condolence meeting at a venue named ‘ Celebration Sports Club.’”

Irony of ironies. A Diva's condolence meeting at a venue named ' Celebration Sport's Club.' — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) February 28, 2018

It isn’t clear whether this was an attempt to mock the last journey of the famous Bollywood actor, or just an outpouring of emotions.

Her tweet didn’t go down well with many users, including actor Jackky Bhagnani, and they called her out.

The truth is we are all going to die someday. The measure of what you leave behind is how people will mourn your passing. #Sridevi Ji’s legacy is to be celebrated. The world will remember that and not the untimely, petty musings of an attention seeker. #ShowSomeRespect https://t.co/lqlNClhfFk — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) February 28, 2018

Sridevi’s body was brought to Celebration Sports Club at 9 am by her family members. Inside the hall, her family, including filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor, actors Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, stood in a corner, their eyes wet with tears.

Sridevi’s daughters Jahnvi and Khushi were standing a little behind them.

The actor’s mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram sari with a bindi on her forehead.

Well-wishers offered flowers kept in baskets. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra broke down and was consoled by film-maker Karan Johar, who was also unable to control his grief.

Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday night due to accidental drowning. She was in the city to attend the wedding of her nephew Mohit Marwah.