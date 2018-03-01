Sridevi’s daughters Khushi and Janhvi foremost on the minds of Boney Kapoor, Hema Malini and family

When Bollywood actor Sridevi died in Dubai on February 24, only husband Boney Kapoor was with her in UAE. Sridevi’s elder daughter, Janhvi was shooting for her Bollywood debut film Dhadak and was not with her mom when she breathed her last. Khushi too had returned to Mumbai after Dubai family wedding.



Now that the family has completed the funeral of the Chaalbaaz star, all well-wishers are worried about the young daughters.

Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi during Sridevio's funeral. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)

Boney took to social media late Wednesday and wrote a long and emotional note on Sridevi’s sudden demise. Apart from remembering the loving and wonderful person that the actor was, his main concern was to protect the Janhvi and Khushi. “As we bid goodbye to my beloved wife and Khushi & Janhvi’s mama, I have a sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately . If you need to talk of Sri, let it be of the special memories that connect each of you to her. She was and is an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that.My only concern at this time is to protect my daughters and find a way to move forward without Sri. She was our life, our strength and the reason we always smiled. We love her beyond measure. Rest in peace my love. Our lives will never be the same again,” he wrote.

Soon after Sridevi was cremated at , in the presence of Boney, Janhvi, Khushi, and several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, among others, the family issued a statement. “The past few days have been trying times for us as a family. Today, particularly, has been one of the hardest. We laid to rest a beautiful soul who has gone too soon,” the statement read.

It further said, “Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life, as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts. Let us help them remember their mother fondly, with that beloved twinkle in her eyes, and help them build a life and be what Sri had dreamt for them.”

Hema Malini also tweeted about the young girls. “A beautiful girl, a wonderful actress, a lovely human being -- Sridevi -- has so suddenly been snatched from our midst. What is most needed now is compassion for her 2 young girls deprived of their mother and for her grieving husband,” she had tweeted.

