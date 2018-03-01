Sridevi’s final journey: How family, friends came together to give the star a perfect send-off

Sridevi’s passing away is still to sink in. Now, new details have emerged about how her family and friends came together to make sure she received a send-off worth her stature.

According to a DNA article, Sridevi’s family and friends chipped in to make her last moments memorable. The cousin of Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita, Poonam decorated Green Acres, the residence of Sridevi.

If we didn’t see Salman Khan among the steady stream of mourners including celebrities, the reason could be that he visited the family in the night. The article adds, “The crowd outside the building was sad. Of course, it got boisterous when Salman Khan arrived... even a sombre occasion can never dictate the mood of a mob.”

Anil Kapoor stands neat late Sridevi's mortal remains on Wednesday. (PTI)

We are informed that Anil Ambani is the newest relative of the Kapoors as his niece Antara Motiwala recently got married to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s nephew, Mohit Marwah on February 20 in Dubai.

Anil took charge of the preparations, the article says. “Anil Ambani, the newest relative of the Kapoor family, took charge like he always does. And his arrangements were perfect. Earlier, the prayer meetings, which he had organised for Amitabh Bachchan’s mother, Teji Bachchan, and Karan Johar’s dad, Yash Johar, had gone like clockwork.”

“Here, too, the industrialist planned everything meticulously. He sent his 13-seater private jet to Dubai to bring back Sri’s mortal remains. Once his plane arrived in Mumbai, the diva’s immediate family like Anil and Sunita Kapoor got to see her at the green corridor itself. As Sridevi’s body was taken from the airport to her residence, he was in one of the first cars, ensuring that everything went smoothly,” the report said.

Yash Raj Films took charge of overseeing the preparations at the Vile Parle crematorium, Dharma Productions quietly handled all other details while designer Manish Malhotra decorated the Celebration Club.

“Aditya Chopra’s company (Yash Raj Films) was in charge of making sure that everything was in place at a crematorium near Pawan Hans in Vile Parle. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, who have adopted Sridevi’s elder daughter, Janhvi as their own, silently and diligently ran through every other detail, including security. Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra, who was a good friend of Sri’s, decorated the Celebration Club,” it said.

“Flowers worth lakhs adorned the pandal, exactly the way ‘Ma’am (that is what everyone called Sridevi) would have wanted it,” a source was quoted as saying.

