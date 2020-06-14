‘Stay interstellar’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s first Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt eulogy

bollywood

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed actor Sushant Singh Rajput in his first Bollywood film, Kai Po Che, has condoled his death. In a message on social media, Abhishek wrote that he wanted Sushant to “Stay interstellar.”

The filmmaker, sharing a picture of the two of them together, wrote, “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of my friend. We made two very special films together. He was a generous and fabulous actor, who worked very hard to breathe life into his characters. I pray for his family, whose loss is unmeasurable. He was a huge science buff and what consumed by what lay beyond in the universe. I’m going to miss you brother. Stay interstellar.”

Sushant and Abhishek worked together for the second time in 2018’s Kedarnath, which also served as the Bollywood debut of actor Sara Ali Khan. Author Chetan Bhagat, upon whose novel Kai Po Che was based, wrote on Twitter, “Sushant, you were a friend and inspiration. You were my favorite. I used to give your example everywhere. I still can’t believe this. This should not have happened. Love you always, rest in peace.”

The actor was found dead at his sixth floor apartment in Bandra (West). While the police have confirmed that he has died by suicide, no ‘note’ was found from his residence. Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Others who paid tribute to the young actor, known for delivering acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Journey and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, were Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and several more.

