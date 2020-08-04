Step inside Anil Kapoor’s sprawling bungalow: Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan give a virtual tour of their home, watch

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 06:35 IST

Producer Rhea Kapoor and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, children of actor Anil Kapoor, gave a tour of their sprawling Juhu bungalow. In a video shared by Rhea on Instagram, she and Harsh Varrdhan took fans inside their respective rooms, shared memories of growing up in the house and revealed their favourite spots.

Sharing the video, Rhea wrote, “Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can’t live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings.”

“The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other,” she added.

Rhea began the video by taking fans into an area which she called their ‘informal living room, work room, den, bar, everything combined’. She added that it was the ‘heart of the house’ as it was the place for their friends and family members to gather and have a good time. “It’s intimate, but at the same time, it’s got a vibe. There is a lot of warmth and memories in this room,” she said.

Also read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput had bipolar disorder, was taking medicines for it’: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Harsh Varrdhan then gave a peek into his room, which he revealed used to be Anil and Sunita Kapoor’s room before the bungalow was renovated. “Rhea’s room is right across. We have late-night banter and stuff when I can’t sleep,” he said.

Rhea then shows what her room looks like. She said that she did it up in all white, because she wanted it to have a ‘peaceful’ vibe. She also reminisced about her fondest memories in the room with Harsh Varrdhan and sister, actor Sonam Kapoor.

Harsh Varrdhan then moved on to the ‘movie room’ with a giant projector screen and an enviable collection of DVDs that he had been building up since he was a teenager. He said that it was used for other purposes too - he has his readings in there and his mother uses the room to do yoga sometimes.

The final destination in the tour was the dressing room with a walk-in closet, which was earlier used as a guest room. “I suppose, in a way, it’s our home that helped us kids actually stay glued to each other all these years and has become the foundation for our bond that we have today,” Rhea said.

. Follow @htshowbiz for more