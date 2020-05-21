e-paper
Anil Kapoor ‘committed a crime’ on his wedding anniversary, here’s how he is paying for it

Anil Kapoor, who went a little overboard with his anniversary cakes, is making up for it by sweating it out in the gym. Watch video.

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on May 19.
Anil Kapoor, who celebrated his 36th wedding anniversary with wife Sunita Kapoor on May 19, let himself loose on his special day and binged on cakes without worrying about his diet. He had shared a new workout video, saying that he ‘must do the time’ after ‘committing the crime’.

In the video, shared by Anil on Twitter, he is seen sweating it out on the exercise cycle at his home gym. “I enjoyed committing the crime - eating all the anniversary cakes...now I must do the time and burn off those calories!” he wrote.

 

Anil shared details of his love story with Sunita earlier this week, on the anniversary of the day he proposed to her, as well as their wedding anniversary. He popped the question after signing his breakthrough film, Meri Jung.

In a video shared on Twitter, Anil recounted the moments leading up to the proposal, “Oh God, I was so stressed. I kept on postponing and postponing… A time came when I had to choose career or love. I chose love and I proposed to her on May 18.”

Sharing details about their impromptu intimate wedding, Anil wrote in an Instagram post, “I still remember when I entered her house on our wedding day and saw my bride, she was smiling and I had tears in my eyes... Tears of happiness, but also nervousness... I mean it was my wedding day! Our wedding was planned and executed within a day, and yes we may not have had a big wedding or even a honeymoon, which she still teases me about, but it was still the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Anil was last seen on the big screen in Mohit Suri’s action thriller Malang, which also starred Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. He played a corrupt cop in the film.

