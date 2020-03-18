Step inside Rakul Preet Singh’s home as she practises yoga amid coronavirus lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:15 IST

Actor Rakul Preet Singh knows keeping healthy is the most important thing right now. She has shared pictures from her yoga workout, straight from the comfort of her home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“Excuses never burn calories. Who knew home furniture makes for the best props . don’t let #self quarantine stop your growth . Do things that you never found the time for !! #yogahacks by @anshukayoga,” she captioned her pictures. In the photos, Rakul is seen acing some yoga poses in her living room.

Rakul is seen in a pair of black short and a grey top with a blue yoga mat sprawled in her living room amid the couches and chairs. Her house is washed with yellow lights and it all looks very cosy.

Rakul’s fans loved seeing their favourite star’s photos. “Nice picture beautiful woman in the world,” read one comment. “This is brilliant,” wrote another fan. Her inspiration, Anushka Yoga, commented, “This makes me so proud and so happy. Self growth every minute.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Rakul had shared pictures from a shoot where she was seen wearing masks with her entire team. “Please don’t step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today’s shoot but the entire team took precautions! don’t be paranoid but wise. think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile,” she wrote.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor compares UK and India’s response to coronavirus as she flies back home, says ‘our govt is doing its best’

Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and others have also shared videos of their own at-home work outs. While Jaqueline did some yoga, Katrina showed fans how they could also burn calories amid the social-distancing. Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina posted a couple of her workout videos. She is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace.

These videos come after the shutdown of gyms in several areas, including Delhi and Maharashtra, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak across the country and the world.

Follow @htshowbiz for more