Step inside Varun Dhawan’s stunning home with an eclectic touch. See pics

Oct 20, 2020

Like so many of our favourite celebrities, Varun Dhawan also gave his fans a sneak peek into his house during the lockdown. With multiple promotional videos and fundraiser videos shot at his home, fans got a glimpse into the actor’s quaint home with a touch of eclectic.

In 2017, actor Anupam Kher had shared a video tour of Varun’s home on social media. Varun greeted Anupam right at the door and gave him a very quick tour of his bedroom, bathroom, gym area, living room, his ‘work den’ and guest room. Anupam could only keep saying how proud he was of Varun.

Varun’s home is a mix of modern with plush leather chairs and dark wood giving it a cosy, lived-in feel. He has a dark, tufted bed frame and the marble floors come with dark veins running across the corners for a more luxurious feel. The living room furniture is completely white with a gorgeous blue sideboard giving it a pop of colour.

Varun’s gym is enclosed in glass doors and sits right next to the living room. A very unusual and quirky light fixture hangs above the living room. There is a walk-in closet and a bathroom that looks luxurious with his golden light bulbs and dark interiors.

His ‘work den’ had a stunning work desk in wood and a large Chesterfield sofa. The dining area sits parallel to the door but separated by a wall. Next to the dining space hang two large, arched mirror in black frames. See more pictures and videos here:

Varun will soon be seen in Coolie No.1. The film is directed by his father, David Dhawan and will co-star Sara Ali Khan. There were speculations that the film will arrive on OTT due to the coronavirus lockdown, which was confirmed last week. Coolie No. 1 will arrive on Amazon Prime on December 25.

Varun completed eight years in Bollywood on Monday. He made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year.

