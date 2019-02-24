Student of the Year 2 actor Ananya Panday shares new picture, calls it her matrimonial DP. See it here

Actor Ananya Panday, who is currently working on her debut film Student of the Year 2, is making all the right noises ahead of its release in May. Ananya already has a huge fan following on social media and has shared a new picture on Instagram with the caption, “my shaadi.com profile picture #JustKidding.”

Ananya, 19, was flooded with hundreds of comments on the post, enquiring about her plans to settle down. The matrimonial site in question also reacted to her post, “Our inbox is flooded with messages asking us where is ananya’s profile #justkidding Food for thought? It’s worth a shot. #Nokidding.”

The actor has already bagged her second film, in which she will star opposite her ‘crush’ Kartik Aaryan. The film is titled Pati Patni Aur Woh and also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya had recently made headlines for her appearance on chat show Koffee With Karan, where she called Kartik ‘damn cute’. On being reminded that Kedarnath actor Sara Ali Khan has already expressed her wish to go on a date with Kartik, Ananya said she would then watch them on their date.

The newcomer had confessed to host Karan Johar that she hasn’t done anything professionally and feels like she doesn’t deserve to be on his show. She had said, “There are so many people out there who are talented...I am just lucky that my dad was an actor and this is what I had wanted to do.”

