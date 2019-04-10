Student of the Year 2’s new batch teases big surprise as Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria drop clues

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, the lead cast of Student of the Year 2, have left a cryptic message each on their Instagram pages, late on Tuesday. The message, which runs across four swipes, simply says: ‘What if we told you that you could go back to college? New session starts tomorrow!” It is followed by a logo of the film.

Film’s producer Karan Johar also tweeted, “Going back to the ‘college feels’ after 7 years! Stay tuned and watch this space!” Director Punit D Malhotra also confirmed that they are “All Set” on Instagram.

It is not clear what the message is about. However a report in Mid Day suggests it could be about a trailer or even a teaser of the film. Student of the Year 2 is a sequel of the highly successful Student of the Year (2012) starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead.

While Tiger is the most seasoned of the three stars having hits like Heropanti and Baaghi, the actor is nonetheless nervous about this film. Speaking to PTI, he had said: “ “I am both excited and nervous. There is pressure, there are expectations. But I am happy with the product that Karan Johar and director Punit Malhotra have put together for us.”

Student of the Year 2 will see both Ananya and Tara make their Bollywood debut. However, the two actors have already begun working on their next projects; Ananya has been working on her next called Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is an adaptation of the 1978 drama with the same name. The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on December 6. Meanwhile, Tara has signed two films, Marjaavan where she will star opposite Sidharth and another film with Ahan Shetty to be directed by Milan Luthria.

Directed by Punit D Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 is slated to be released on May 10. It is produced by Karan Johar who helmed the first iteration.

