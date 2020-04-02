Sudhir Mishra’s father dies, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani pay respects

bollywood

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father, Devendra Nath Mishra, died on Thursday morning due to a heart ailment, the director confirmed.

Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter to share the news, writing that his father was a man of many talents. "My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra, passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy. Was many things. A Mathematician and went on to become a Professor of Mathematics, Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep Director CSIR, Head of MP Science and Technology and Vice Chancellor BHU (sic)," the filmmaker tweeted.

My Dad Dr DevendraNath Misra passed away this morning ,A Lucknow boy ,wasmany things . A Mathematician nwent 2become a Professor of Mathematics ,Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education,Dep. Director CSIR, Head of MP Science n Technology n Vice. Chancellor BHU — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 2, 2020

Sudhir Bhai lost his father this morning to a heart ailment. Deep condolences. Last rites to be performed at 5 this evening at Jogeshwari. @IAmSudhirMishra — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 2, 2020

Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra @IAmSudhirMishra 🙏 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 2, 2020

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that the last rites will be performed at Jogeshwari crematorium on Thursday evening. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said many were unaware of the contribution of the director's parents to film industry.

"Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra," he tweeted.

