Home / Bollywood / Sudhir Mishra’s father dies, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani pay respects

Sudhir Mishra’s father dies, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani pay respects

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father, Devendra Nath Mishra, died on Thursday morning due to a heart ailment, the director confirmed.

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Sudhir Mishra at his birthday party.
Sudhir Mishra at his birthday party.(IANS)
         

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's father, Devendra Nath Mishra, died on Thursday morning due to a heart ailment, the director confirmed.

Sudhir Mishra took to Twitter to share the news, writing that his father was a man of many talents. "My Dad Dr Devendra Nath Misra, passed away this morning. A Lucknow boy. Was many things. A Mathematician and went on to become a Professor of Mathematics, Sagar University, Jt. Education Advisor, Mini of Education, Dep Director CSIR, Head of MP Science and Technology and Vice Chancellor BHU (sic)," the filmmaker tweeted.

 

 

 

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted that the last rites will be performed at Jogeshwari crematorium on Thursday evening. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said many were unaware of the contribution of the director's parents to film industry.

Also read: Sudhir Mishra slams trolls for claiming man beaten up by police in viral video is him: ‘The guy is fat, I am lean and fit’

"Terrible news regarding the passing away of a gentleman, visionary thinker and teacher. Most don’t realise the contribution of Sudhir’s parents to the film industry of today. They opened their house and hearts for all dreamers that walked into it. #RIPDNMishra," he tweeted.

