Sudhir Mishra slams trolls for claiming man beaten up by police in viral video is him: ‘The guy is fat, I am lean and fit’

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 15:09 IST

Film director Sudhir Mishra is fuming at a fake video that is circulating on social media. The video shows a look-alike of the director getting beaten up b the police for violating social distancing protocols.

The man in the video is seen standing near a shopping complex and outside a queue maintained by police officers. He is in a yellow shirt and beige shorts and has a head full of long white hair, which is perhaps why some confused him with Sudhir. When the man wouldn’t listen to the police to fall in line, they hit him with batons.

Director and film maker Sudhir Mishra caned by Mumbai police ⁦@CPMumbaiPolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/qOXjTPf7na — CA PP Jain (@pppjain) March 30, 2020

A few trolls were ecstatic on seeing ‘Sudhir’ get beaten up by the police. “Director of #TukdeTukdeGang, #AzadiGang ,also Guru of Anurag Kashyap, prime member of pappu ka popat team and self claimed Gandhian... Sudhir Mishra. When everyone was maintaining social distance, He refused it & threatened police officer over suspension. Got a Police treatment,” read a tweet. “Just love the way how Mumbai Police is dealing with Urban Naxal Sudhir Mishra. A case must be registered against him for wilfully violating the law,” read another tweet.

When Sudhir came across the tweets and the video, he fired back at trolls in a string of tweets. “I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life,” he wrote. “Look at the joy of these people spreading a blatantly wrong video ? Do you have think I should sue the lot of them ? These half blind morons with sh*t in their brains who can’t zoom into a picture?,” he added.

I am quite amused that people think I would take a beating without reacting . Every tall white haired guy is not me . What shocks me is that the glee of the troll brigade . How sick ! Whoever that coward who takes a beating like that , it ain’t me , sickos ! Get a life ! https://t.co/c7XtLffzwA — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

Look at the joy of these people spreading a blatantly wrong video ? Do you have think I should sue the lot of them ? These half blind morons with shit in their brains who can’t zoom into a picture? https://t.co/TQCIUYFXAp — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

Why is that even a question ? Zoom and stop . Look . The guy is fat , ( I am and lean and fit . He’s fair ( I am brown ) He has absolutely white hair ( I have some black ) He has all his hair at the back . I have lost hair at the back . Plus I have fucking swag , he doesn’t 😀 https://t.co/fFJyGBSDuA — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) March 30, 2020

Sudhir even said that man in the video was fat and fair while he is fit and ‘brown’. “Why is that even a question ? Zoom and stop . Look . The guy is fat , ( I am and lean and fit . He’s fair ( I am brown ) He has absolutely white hair ( I have some black ) He has all his hair at the back . I have lost hair at the back . Plus I have fucking swag , he doesn’t,” he wrote.

The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of the virus, which has claimed the lives of over 20,000 people globally. Several disturbing videos have appeared on social media showing cops allegedly thrashing people with sticks at several places, overturning vegetable carts and making migrant workers, who are travelling to their home from cities on foot, do sit-ups and or crawl on the road.

