Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan spotted shooting in Delhi

Actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are currently shooting in the capital for their next film Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, being directed by Sharat Katariya. The actors reached Delhi on Monday and started shooting in Modi Nagar (near Ghaziabad), where they were welcomed and greeted by a huge crowd on the sets of the film. For the next couple of days, they shot in Chandni Chownk and Shankar Market (near Connaught Place), as both are famous for wholesale fabric material. The film shows Varun playing a character called Mauji, a tailor, and Anushka’s character, Mamta, reportedly is an embroidery designer.

Varun Dhawan shot in Delhi’s Shankar Market (AMAL KS/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

On Thursday, we spotted Varun shooting in Shankar Market in Connaught Place sans his co-star Anushka. The entire area witnessed tight security including CRPF and Delhi Police deployed around the location, along with more than 20 bouncers standing every 100 meters. “The filmmakers hired the shop and reconstructed the interiors, with new plywood, according to the scene. They also painted a few pillars outside the shop that were taken in the frame,” says a market local, adding that people have been waiting around the market for hours only to get a glimpse of Varun.

Varun Dhawan’s character is named Mauji in the film. (AMAL KS/HINDUSTAN TIMES )

For most of the scenes in the film, Varun can be seen wearing cotton shirts with sleeveless sweaters and sporting a moustache, while Anushka looks demure in her no makeup look. Talking to us, Varun earlier said, “Sui Dhaaga is a pan India film and every Indian will relate to it. It has got lots of humour and music. It’s a very tough film and physically, we had to do a lot o practice to train for our roles. In the end, both Anushka and I want to do a good film. I found a good partner in Anushka and we both have really relied on each other and we are having a good time shooting in Delhi.”