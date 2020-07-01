Suniel Shetty: When so many people are taking care of animals in this pandemic, there’s a section trying to spoil their efforts

Suniel Shetty’s social media timeline is flooded with awareness posts and videos on animals, among other things. In fact, he and his family, especially daughter Athiya Shetty, has also been closely working for the welfare of animals. So, from posting adorable animal videos they are also adoption posts and posts highlighting cruelty against animals that you won’t miss on his social media.

“Athiya helps me stay updated about all these. What irks me is when so many people are trying to help, there is a section that’s in the mood of spoiling their efforts. How inhuman it is to drown a dog (refers to the incident in Ujjain where two teenagers threw a dog into a dirty pond) or hitting an elephant because it refused to take rides in the heat? or even the other incident where this pregnant elephant was killed (this happened in Kerala when this elephant died after she was fed a pineapple stuffed with crackers). These abusers deserve harsh punishments,” the 58-year-old says.

lessons to be learnt! ❤️ https://t.co/xw1RMy6WCY — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 10, 2020

The actor also takes the opportunity to praise his colleague Sonu Sood for what he’s doing for migrant workers and adds that we all must learn from him.

“Sonu has put Hindi film heroes on a different pedestal. People know that the film industry has good-hearted people. He is stepping out every day, risking his and his family’s health to help others,” says Shetty, who’s looking forward to finishing his upcoming projects, Marakkar, Fraudster and Mumbai saga.

Meanwhile, a while back filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared on social media how Suniel Shetty rescued 128 Nepali women from sex trafficking back in 1994, while also adding this act of help remained unrevealed till one of these women spoke about it. Probe the actor about it and he says he feels grateful to have been able to help.

“I’ve celebrated many Christmases with sex workers and their children at Kamathipura (Mumbai’s red light area). Their love and blessing fills my heart. I know many of them are forced into this profession. It was a collective effort to send these women home to Nepal. There were honest cops, my mother-in-law, politicians, even the airlines that flew them home, among others, who helped. Naam sirf actor ka nahi hona chahiye, yeh sab bhi the,” he says.

Shetty also helped these women become self-sufficient. The actor, who has been associated with an NGO working towards the welfare of children worldwide for almost 30 years, shares that it’s very important to give back to the society within one’s capacity.

“We don’t just take care of the education of these children but also their basic needs. Once they start earning, we move on to others who need help,” he says.

