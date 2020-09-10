Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber bring home a swanky new Maserati: ‘Every time I drive this car I am so happy’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 08:56 IST

Actor Sunny Leone has made a big new purchase. On Tuesday, she brought home a gorgeous new Maserati and cannot get enought of it.

Sunny shared a picture with her swanky ride on Instagram on Wednesday night after teasing her fans about it for two days. “Exciting stuff happening,” she had posted on Wednesday with a short video of herself at the car showroom. Her second post showed her inside the car with husband Daniel Weber. “Yay!! Nothing like picking up my new @maserati with @dirrty99,” she had captioned their selfie.

Her final big reveal came with a picture of her and the new car. Posing next to her white Maserati Ghibli, Sunny flashed a big smile to the camera. “Brought home this beast yesterday! Every time I drive this car I am so happy! @maserati @maseratiusa,” she wrote.

Sunny’s fans and friends congratulated her on getting home the stunning car. VJ Rannvijay Sangha wrote, “You deserve it!” A fan wrote, “Soo gorgeous.”

Sunny has been stationed in the US with Daniel and their three kids--Nisha, Noah and Asher. The family moved to LA, California after the lockdown ended in India as Sunny said that they felt safer in the US. Sunny has been sharing regular updates about her family on Instagram.

Recently, she reacted with a tweet after her name featured on a college’s merit list. Sunny joked about it and said that she’ll see everyone ‘next semester.’ The actor’s name featured on three merits list over three days as ‘she’ secured the third place in the list for English honours in Barasat Government College on Saturday. Her name was preceded by that of US pornstar Dani Daniels and webcam model from Lebanon, Mia Khalifa. This was preceded by her name topping the merit list again for English Honours at Asutosh College in Kolkata.

