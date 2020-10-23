e-paper
Sunny Leone: I am literally an ‘outsider’ in India and Bollywood, maybe not so much now

Actor Sunny Leone talks about the insider vs outsider debate, more so in her case since she was not just an outsider to the industry, but the country as well.

Oct 23, 2020
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Sunny Leone has been a part the Hindi film industry for over a decade now.
         

As someone with no connections, the journey for one is tough in showbiz, which many ‘outsiders’ have claimed. In her case, she was even more of that — literally. Actor Sunny Leone came from outside India, and managed to stay here and make a place.

She considers herself an ‘insider’ today, and says, “When I started eight years ago, till today, of course it has been absolutely different. I think it’s always with time and perseverance that squeeze your way into your own little world. An insider or an outsider, there is so much work in India. You can create your own path. So insider or not, everyone has been very kind to me.”

There are quite a few stereotypes attached to actors from abroad, however Leone managed to overcome that. “Yes, I am literally an outsider in India but I made my own choices and decisions in life and it took a lot of time for people to understand. One actually has to work so hard to get somewhere,” she shares. 

The 39-year-old, who has played leading parts in films such as Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015), goes on to say that one has to be at it in showbiz.

“The kind of way how entertainment works, is that you keep trying and trying, something works and clicks. For me it was a couple of different things. So each one has to work, put in time, for some people it might be easier but you can’t make a fan buy a ticket. You have to be likeable,” says Leone.

What’s her take on the raging insider-outsider debate then, since she is someone who was able to overcome any challenge? Leone says everyone has to go through their own difficulties of how they are going to work and survive.

“I definitely am an outsider, maybe not so much now but at first it was difficult to navigate and (decide) what we say yes and no to. Both Daniel (Weber, husband) and I just had to go by what’s on our plate and what’s being offered, working and submerging ourselves in this whole industry and network. The people and society here is completely different from that in the United States,” concludes the actor.

