Sunny Leone picks up her kids from playschool, Kareena Kapoor flies back to London post Dance India Dance shoot. See pics

The weekend seems to have come early for Bollywood celebrities. Actor Alia Bhatt, rapper Badshah and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were seen arriving at Karan Johar’s residence on Friday night. Alia is currently working on Brahmastra, her first film with Ayan and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt arrives at Karan Johar’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Ayan Mukerji and Badshah at Karan Johar’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sunny Leone, too, took out time for her family on Friday and was seen accompanying her kids at their playschool. She was seen holding one of her twin boys with daughter Nisha in tow, whereas a nanny carried her other son as they walked out of the playschool.

Sunny Leone with her kids at their playschool. ( Varinder Chawla )

During the day, Kajol was spotted with a friend at a restaurant in Juhu. She was in a short white dress with her hair let loose. Actor Rahul Dev with partner Mugdha Godse and Aftab Shivdasani with wife Nin Dusanj were also seen hanging out together in the evening.

Kajol, Aftab Shivdasani with wife Nin Dusanj and Rahul Dev with Mugdha Godse in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few celebrities remained busy with their work commitments. Kareena Kapoor, who has been making round trips from London to Mumbai to shoot for the dance reality show, Dance India Dance, was seen flying back to London. She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a grey hoodie and denims. She has been vacationing in London with family for a few weeks and has flown to India a few times to shoot for the show.

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan was also seen at the airport with her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. While Shweta was in an animal print tracksuit, Navya was in blue denims and jacket.

Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli Nanda at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora, who has just returned from her New York vacation with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, hit the gym. She was seen at the gym post her workout. Actor Rakul Preet Singh was also spotted at another gym in the city.

Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh hit the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among others spotted out and about the city were Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. While Parineeti visited a salon, Shraddha was seen at a dance class. Actor Soha Ali Khan was seen visiting a dubbing studio in Bandra whereas Neil Nitin Mukesh was seen at another dubbing studio in the city. Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh were spotted during the promotions of their upcoming film Arjun Patiala.

Soha Ali Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapoor at a dance class. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 18:02 IST