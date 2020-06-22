e-paper
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha, sons Noah and Asher perform for dad Daniel on Father's Day, watch video

Sunny Leone’s daughter Nisha, sons Noah and Asher perform for dad Daniel on Father’s Day, watch video

Sunny Leone posted a video of the family’s Father’s Day celebrations. Her three children Nisha, Noah and Asher culd be seen performing for their father Daniel Weber.

bollywood Updated: Jun 22, 2020 14:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
hindustan times, new delhi
Sunny Leone posted a love-filled video on Father’s Day.
Sunny Leone posted a love-filled video on Father's Day.
         

Actor Sunny Leone celebrated Father’s Day in Los Angeles with her kids - Nisha, Asher and Noah - putting up a performance for their father, Daniel Weber. They also presented cards to their dad.

Sharing the video, Sunny Leone wrote: “Happy Father’s Day @dirrty99 The best papa in the world! You make us whole and are the reason we are who we are! Thank you for being you and loving us so much! I love you baby. Happy Fathers Day!” The over 3-minute video features all four members of the family.

Shot at their home in Los Angeles, Daniel can be seen sitting under a garden umbrella with Sunny next to him. As the song ‘I am only me because of you’ plays in the background, the three kids begin to dance, ably guided by Sunny herself. In a few seconds, the twins, Noah and Asher, get distracted but Nisha continues with her performance.

 

As it ends, all three rush to their dad and hug him. They also gift him huge cards. As the performance ends, a bunch of pictures of the family from the beachside plays out.

Sunny and her family flew out to India to their other home in Los Angeles in May this year. Explaining her decision to do so, Sunny had posted a note on Mother’s Day and written: “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Ever since they moved there, Sunny has been posting pictures and videos from their life in California.

