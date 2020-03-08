e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone takes daughter for Peppa Pig musical, Nisha poses with pichkari welcoming Holi early, see pics

Sunny Leone takes daughter for Peppa Pig musical, Nisha poses with pichkari welcoming Holi early, see pics

Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha Weber were spotted at a musical on popular cartoon character, Peppa Pig. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2020 10:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone often shares pictures of family members -- daughter Nisha, sons Asher and Noah and husband Daniel Weber.
Sunny Leone often shares pictures of family members -- daughter Nisha, sons Asher and Noah and husband Daniel Weber.
         

Actor Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha Weber seem to have celebrated both Women’s Day and Holi, early on Saturday, by attending a Peppa Pig musical in Mumbai. Pictures of the two from their day out have surfaced online.

In one of the pictures, Nisha has a pichkari (water gun) in her hand as her mom Sunny helps her hold it properly. Nisha looks happy to hold one in her hand. In another picture, Sunny carries her little girl in her arms. While Sunny is summer ready in a floral print frock, Nisha looks pretty in a denim frock.

 

 

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have three kids -- daughter Nisha, whom they adopted from Latur, Maharashtra in 2017 and twin boys (born in 2018). Her sons, Asher and Noah, were born via surrogacy.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sunny had spoken about how the couple got to adopting Nisha. She had said, “The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare (laughs).”

Also read | Ekta Kapoor on becoming a mother: ‘I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time’

Announcing the birth of her boys, Sunny had written on Instagram in 2018, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
5 more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, confirms state health minister
5 more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, confirms state health minister
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
PM Modi signs off from social media on Women’s Day, 7 women achievers take over
With 19 of 34 positive cases, Delhi/NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
With 19 of 34 positive cases, Delhi/NCR becomes the hotbed of coronavirus
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
HC to hear case on UP hoardings identifying ‘violent’ anti-CAA protesters
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
Kerala coronavirus patients recovered without drugs: Expert
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
52 labs for testing suspected coronavirus cases made functional in India
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Debit cardholders can now withdraw cash from ATMs: Yes Bank
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news