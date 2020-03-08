Sunny Leone takes daughter for Peppa Pig musical, Nisha poses with pichkari welcoming Holi early, see pics

bollywood

Actor Sunny Leone and her daughter Nisha Weber seem to have celebrated both Women’s Day and Holi, early on Saturday, by attending a Peppa Pig musical in Mumbai. Pictures of the two from their day out have surfaced online.

In one of the pictures, Nisha has a pichkari (water gun) in her hand as her mom Sunny helps her hold it properly. Nisha looks happy to hold one in her hand. In another picture, Sunny carries her little girl in her arms. While Sunny is summer ready in a floral print frock, Nisha looks pretty in a denim frock.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber have three kids -- daughter Nisha, whom they adopted from Latur, Maharashtra in 2017 and twin boys (born in 2018). Her sons, Asher and Noah, were born via surrogacy.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Sunny had spoken about how the couple got to adopting Nisha. She had said, “The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare (laughs).”

Announcing the birth of her boys, Sunny had written on Instagram in 2018, “God’s Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possibly be having 3 children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years, our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!”

