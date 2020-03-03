Amid Mr India reboot debate, Sunny Leone turns Mrs India and asks ‘Mogambo khush hoga kya?’ Watch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 13:02 IST

Even as the debate about whether an iconic film like Mr India should get a reboot rages on, Bollywood star Sunny Leone had a hilarious take on it. She shared a video of herself as ‘Mrs India’, with a different accessory – a hula hoop – that makes her invisible. In the original, Anil Kapoor wore a gold watch to turn into his invisible alter ego Mr India.

“Maybe I don’t need the watch to be Invisible anymore!! #SunnyLeone #MrsIndia #SunnyOnTikTok #Jhakaas #MogamboKhushHogaKya,” Sunny’s caption read.

The clip has been viewed on Instagram more than 2.5 lakh times in less than an hour. Several fans showered love in the comments section by dropping heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, there has been a huge controversy over the announcement of the new Mr India trilogy directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Mr India director Shekhar Kapur expressed his disgruntlement over the fact that not only was he not consulted about the remake, but that he found out about it through social media.

“The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created?” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

Also see: Karan Johar is an awkward ‘background dancer’ to Shah Rukh Khan in priceless throwback photo

Sonam Kapoor, whose father Anil Kapoor played the lead role in the original, has also voiced her displeasure about the proposed remake. In a statement shared on social media, she said that it was “quite disrespectful and underhanded” that the announcement was made without the consultation of either Anil or Shekhar.

“It’s sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it’s a part of his legacy. I should hope that respect for someone’s work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more