Kabir Bedi slams ‘scurrilous’ claims that he asked Sunny Leone for her number, demands apology; Daniel Weber reacts

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 19:47 IST

Actor Kabir Bedi has denied reports that he asked actor Sunny Leone for her number at photographer Dabboo Ratnani’s recent calendar launch event. Sunny’s husband, Daniel Weber, has reacted to the incident.

Quote-tweeting a report, Kabir wrote on Twitter, “REPORTS that I asked #SunnyLeone for her number are not true. They are defamatory. At Daboo Ratnani’s party I asked her husband @DanielWeber99 for HIS number and HE entered it into my phone. Publications that carried this scurrilous report must remove it and apologise.”

Daniel also quote tweeted the original report, and wrote, “Haha why can’t he ask for my number? He has her number as they know each other many years!! No need to print sh*t just to get a story. !!!”

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber at fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch in Mumbai. ( IANS )

Besides Sunny, the 2020 edition of Ratnani’s calendar features other Bollywood stars such as Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.

Kabir’s granddaughter, Alaya F, recently joined the family trade and made her film debut, with Jawaani Jaaneman. Reacting to Alaya’s performance, he said, “I am so proud of Alaya for the performance she has given. It’s such a beautiful performance and that too working with seasoned actors like Saif and Tabu. She has worked so hard and prepared so well. So, she deserves every good review she is getting.”

