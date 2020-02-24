Anil Kapoor pens emotional note for Sridevi on her death anniversary: ‘We’ve missed you every day’

bollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 20:28 IST

Actor Anil Kapoor on Monday penned a heartfelt note on social media remembering his late sister-in-law and actor Sridevi on her second death anniversary. Joining many of her beloveds in remembering Bollywood’s Chandini, the 63-year-old star penned a heartfelt note on Instagram where he wished of her having more time with the people she loves.

“Sri, 2 years have gone by and we’ve missed you every day. Reminiscing about old memories is a bittersweet feeling. We wish you had more time with the people you love, but we are thankful for all the time we did have with you. You’re in our thoughts and prayers forever,” his emotional message on Instagram read.

Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor, left the netizens with a heavy heart as she shared a priceless childhood picture of herself along with her late mother.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding. Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Also read: On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, her best family pictures with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, husband Boney Kapoor

Her last film was ‘Mom’ for which she also received Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Follow @htshowbiz for more